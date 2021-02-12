The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)Fantasy
Rated PG-13
139 min.
Release Date
February 12, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
February 12, 2021 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
139 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some teen drinking and sexual references
The film tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
