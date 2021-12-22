Release Date
December 22, 2021
Digital Date
December 22, 2021 (HBO Max)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
148 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and some language
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Fail once, try again. Fail twice, you deserve my wrath. In an attempt to atone for the third Matrix movie, a tepid and anticlimactic picture assimilated by cheesy philosophizing and bad special effects, Lana Wachowski (sans Lilly) somehow managed to make a fourth one that is ten times worse, a sad, empty vessel of an action movie that lacks the boldness, exciting action, and purpose the original trilogy delivered. Full movie review »