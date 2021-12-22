The Matrix Resurrections movie poster
The Matrix Resurrections
The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Action Sci-Fi
Rated R
148 min.
Release Date
December 22, 2021
Digital Date
December 22, 2021 (HBO Max)
Director
Lana Wachowski
Writer
Aleksandar Hemon,  David Mitchell
Cast
Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
148 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and some language

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Fail once, try again. Fail twice, you deserve my wrath. In an attempt to atone for the third Matrix movie, a tepid and anticlimactic picture assimilated by cheesy philosophizing and bad special effects, Lana Wachowski (sans Lilly) somehow managed to make a fourth one that is ten times worse, a sad, empty vessel of an action movie that lacks the boldness, exciting action, and purpose the original trilogy delivered.  Full movie review »
