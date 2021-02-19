The Mauritanian movie poster
NA
NA
The Mauritanian
The Mauritanian (2021)

Suspense Drama
Rated R
129 min.
Release Date
February 19, 2021
Director
Kevin Macdonald
Writer
M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani
Cast
Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
129 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence including a sexual assault, and language

Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
