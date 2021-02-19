The Mauritanian

Release Date
February 19, 2021
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
129 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence including a sexual assault, and language
Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.