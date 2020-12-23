The Midnight Sky movie poster
NA
The Midnight Sky
The Midnight Sky movie poster

The Midnight Sky (2020)

Sci-Fi Suspense
Release Date
December 23, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
December 23, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
George Clooney
Writer
Mark L. Smith
Cast
George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone,  Demián Bichir, Kyle Chandler, Caoilinn Springall
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
