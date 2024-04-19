Release Date
April 19, 2024
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.