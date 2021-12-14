The Mitchells vs. The Machines movie poster
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Animated Comedy Family
Rated PG
113 min.
Digital Date
December 14, 2021 (Netflix)
DVD Release Date
December 14, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Mike Rianda
Writer
Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Cast
Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O'Brien, Doug the Pug, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch, Jay Pharoah
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for action and some language

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home... Full synopsis »

