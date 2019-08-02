Release Date
August 2, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
136 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violent and disturbing content including rape, language throughout, and brief sexuality
Clare, a young Irish convict, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness and is bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence the man committed against her family. On the way, she enlists the services of Aboriginal tracker Billy, who is marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
From the director of The Babadook comes a much more realistic nightmare set on the fringe of civilization in a world marred by racial tension, genocide, and servitude. The Nightingale is a grim, gritty revenge drama that quickly wraps its wings around you and then spends much of its story slowly letting go. Full movie review »