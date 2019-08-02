The Nightingale movie poster
The Nightingale
The Nightingale (2019) - Movie Details

Drama Suspense
136 min.
Release Date
August 2, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Jennifer Kent
Writer
Jennifer Kent
Cast
Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Damon Herriman
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
136 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violent and disturbing content including rape, language throughout, and brief sexuality

Clare, a young Irish convict, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness and is bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence the man committed against her family. On the way, she enlists the services of Aboriginal tracker Billy, who is marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

From the director of The Babadook comes a much more realistic nightmare set on the fringe of civilization in a world marred by racial tension, genocide, and servitude. The Nightingale is a grim, gritty revenge drama that quickly wraps its wings around you and then spends much of its story slowly letting go. Full movie review »
