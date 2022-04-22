The Northman (2022) Action Drama

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. ... Full synopsis » ...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.