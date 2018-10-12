NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

The Oath (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
October 12, 2018
Director
Ike Barinholtz
Writer
Ike Barinholtz
Cast
Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn, Chris Ellis
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A controversial White House policy turns family member against family member in THE OATH, a savagely funny dark comedy about surviving life and Thanksgiving in the age of political tribalism. When Chris (Ike Barinholtz), a high-strung 24-hour progressive news junkie, and his more levelheaded wife Kai (Tiffany Haddish) learn that citizens are being asked to sign a loyalty oath to the President, their reaction is disbelief, followed by idealistic refusal. But as the Thanksgiving... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a Blast 'Crazy Rich Asians' is a Blast
Review: 'Ozark: Season 2' Returns with a Vengeance Review: 'Ozark: Season 2' Returns with a Vengeance
'Avengers: Infinity War' Blasts onto Blu-ray 'Avengers: Infinity War' Blasts onto Blu-ray
Review: 'The Meg' Is What It Is Review: 'The Meg' Is What It Is