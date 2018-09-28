The Old Man & the Gun

Release Date
September 28, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
January 15, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language
THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.