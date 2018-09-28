The Old Man & the Gun movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Old Man & the Gun
The Old Man & the Gun movie poster

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) - Movie Details

Crime Suspense
93 min.
Release Date
September 28, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
January 15, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
David Lowery
Writer
David Lowery
Cast
Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, Tika Sumpter
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language

THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
We Reviewed Netflix's Redundant 'Mowgli' We Reviewed Netflix's Redundant 'Mowgli'
Watch the New 'Lion King' Teaser Watch the New 'Lion King' Teaser
Deadpool Returns for Christmas Deadpool Returns for Christmas
Review: 'The Front Runner' Review: 'The Front Runner'