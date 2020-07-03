Release Date
July 3, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
July 3, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
123 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for war violence and grisly images, pervasive language, and sexual references
Based on true events. A team of U.S. soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan are relentlessly attacked by an overwhelming force of Taliban insurgents. Their fight for survival is the ultimate display of American valor.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
An intense, nonstop war movie, The Outpost has the action and thrills to rank among the best… if only it had more compelling characters to make the action worth it. Full movie review »