The Painted Bird movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Painted Bird
The Painted Bird movie poster

The Painted Bird (2020)

Drama Foreign War
169 min.
Release Date
July 17, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 17, 2020
Director
Václav Marhoul
Writer
Václav Marhoul
Cast
Petr Kotlár, Stellan Skarsgård, Harvey Keitel, Barry Pepper, Julian Sands, Udo Kier, Lech Dyblik, Jitka Cvancarová, Aleksey Kravchenko
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
169 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on the acclaimed Jerzy Kosiriski novel, THE PAINTED BIRD is a meticulous 35mm black and white evocation of wild, primitive Eastern Europe at the bloody close of World War II. The film follows the journey of The Boy, entrusted by his persecuted parents to an elderly foster mother. The old woman soon dies and the Boy is on his own, wandering through the countryside, from village to village, farmhouse to farmhouse. As he struggles... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Check out the Trailer for 'Da 5 Bloods' Check out the Trailer for 'Da 5 Bloods'
The Striking 'Invisible Man' is Now on VOD The Striking 'Invisible Man' is Now on VOD
'The Lodge': Nasty in All the Right Ways 'The Lodge': Nasty in All the Right Ways
10 Movies to Watch on Netflix this May 10 Movies to Watch on Netflix this May