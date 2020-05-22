The Painter and the Thief (2020)Documentary
102 min.
Release Date
May 22, 2020
Digital Date
May 22, 2020
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Desperate for answers about the theft of her 2 paintings, a Czech artist seeks out and befriends the career criminal who stole them. After inviting her thief to sit for a portrait, the two form an improbable relationship and an inextricable bond that will forever link these lonely souls.... Full synopsis »
