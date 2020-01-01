The Paper Tigers movie poster
The Paper Tigers
The Paper Tigers movie poster

The Paper Tigers (2020)

Action Comedy
Unrated
108 min.
Release Date
TBA 2020
Director
Quoc Bao Tran
Writer
Quoc Bao Tran
Cast
Alain Uy,  Ron Yuan,  Mykel Shannon Jenkins,  Raymond Ma,  Matthew Page,  Joziah Lagonoy,  Andy Le,  Brian Le,  Phillip Dang
Studio
NA
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Three childhood Kung Fu prodigies have grown into washed-up, middle-aged men – now one kick away from pulling their hamstrings. But when their master is murdered, they must juggle their dead-end jobs, dad duties, and overcome old grudges to avenge his death.

MOVIE REVIEW

Funny, heartfelt, and well-choreographed, Bao Tran’s The Paper Tigers is an amusing homegrown kung fu film about three prodigies who seek vengeance for their former master’s murder, even though all three are now middle-aged losers who have largely lost the ability to fight. Full movie review »
