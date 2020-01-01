Release Date
TBA 2020
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
NA
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Three childhood Kung Fu prodigies have grown into washed-up, middle-aged men – now one kick away from pulling their hamstrings. But when their master is murdered, they must juggle their dead-end jobs, dad duties, and overcome old grudges to avenge his death.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Funny, heartfelt, and well-choreographed, Bao Tran’s The Paper Tigers is an amusing homegrown kung fu film about three prodigies who seek vengeance for their former master’s murder, even though all three are now middle-aged losers who have largely lost the ability to fight. Full movie review »