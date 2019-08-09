The Peanut Butter Falcon movie poster
The Peanut Butter Falcon movie poster

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy Drama
Release Date
August 9, 2019
Director
Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz
Writer
Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz
Cast
Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON tells the story of Zak (Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
