The Perfection
The Perfection (2019) - Movie Details

Horror Suspense
90 min.
Release Date
May 24, 2019
Director
Richard Shepard
Writer
Richard Shepard, Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder
Cast
Allison Williams, Logan Browning, Steven Weber, Alaina Huffman
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

The most buzzed-about movie at last year's Fantastic Fest, THE PERFECTION is an elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.... Full synopsis »

Horror goes the unpredictable route in The Perfection, a twisty, windy thriller that lands more than a few surprises, even if the end result isn’t perfect. Full movie review »

