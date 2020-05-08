The Personal History of David Copperfield movie poster
The Personal History of David Copperfield movie poster

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)

Drama Comedy
119 min.
Release Date
May 8, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Armando Iannucci
Writer
Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell
Cast
Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
119 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic material and brief violence

From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
