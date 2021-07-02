The Phantom (2021)Documentary
82 min.
Release Date
July 2, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
82 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
THE PHANTOM tells the story of one of the darkest episodes in the long history of American justice. A story of how the State of Texas knowingly sent an innocent man to his death and left a serial killer at large. A case in which - for the first time - it can be conclusively proven that the US courts executed a blameless man. This film uncovers the shocking truth behind a tale of murder,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
