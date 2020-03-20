The Platform movie poster
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Platform
The Platform movie poster

The Platform (2020)

Action Foreign Suspense
Unrated
94 min.
Release Date
March 20, 2020
Digital Date
March 20, 2020
Director
Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
Writer
David Desola
Cast
Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

A vertical prison with one cell per level. Two people per cell. One only food platform and two minutes per day to feed from up to down. An endless nightmare trapped in The Pit.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A man wakes up in a prison cell, a hole in the floor and ceiling, a single cellmate sitting across from him. Each day, a platform descends from the ceiling, covered in table scraps--remnants of the meals consumed by the prisoners in the 45 floors above them. Then the platform descends further… Full movie review »
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Platform' Thrills, Then Disappoints 'The Platform' Thrills, Then Disappoints
'Birds of Prey' Review: As Bad as Suicide Squad? 'Birds of Prey' Review: As Bad as Suicide Squad?
15 Great Movies on Netflix You Probably Haven’t Seen 15 Great Movies on Netflix You Probably Haven’t Seen
What to Stream This Weekend What to Stream This Weekend