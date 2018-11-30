The Possession of Hannah Grace movie poster
The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
November 30, 2018
Director
Diederik Van Rooijen
Writer
Brian Sieve
Cast
Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon, Kirby Johnson, Stana Katic
Studio
Screen Gems
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A shocking exorcism spirals out of control, claiming the life of a young woman. Months later, Megan Reed (Shay Mitchell) is working the graveyard shift in the morgue when she takes delivery of a disfigured cadaver. Locked alone inside the basement corridors, Megan begins to experience horrifying visions and starts to suspect that the body may be possessed by a ruthless demonic force.... Full synopsis »

