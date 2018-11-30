The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
November 30, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
A shocking exorcism spirals out of control, claiming the life of a young woman. Months later, Megan Reed (Shay Mitchell) is working the graveyard shift in the morgue when she takes delivery of a disfigured cadaver. Locked alone inside the basement corridors, Megan begins to experience horrifying visions and starts to suspect that the body may be possessed by a ruthless demonic force.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
