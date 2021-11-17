Release Date
November 17, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 1, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
126 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for brief sexual content/full nudity
Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In the slow-boil drama-thriller The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch bides his time tormenting his brother and the man’s new wife, inflicting an ever-increasing amount of verbal and psychological terror upon the helpless couple. But is he a villain, or something else entirely? Full movie review »