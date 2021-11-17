The Power of the Dog

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

In the slow-boil drama-thriller, Benedict Cumberbatch bides his time tormenting his brother and the man’s new wife, inflicting an ever-increasing amount of verbal and psychological terror upon the helpless couple. But is he a villain, or something else entirely?