The Power of the Dog
The Power of the Dog movie poster

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Drama Western
Rated R
126 min.
Release Date
November 17, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 1, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Jane Campion
Writer
Jane Campion
Cast
Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
126 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for brief sexual content/full nudity

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

MOVIE REVIEW

In the slow-boil drama-thriller The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch bides his time tormenting his brother and the man’s new wife, inflicting an ever-increasing amount of verbal and psychological terror upon the helpless couple. But is he a villain, or something else entirely? Full movie review »
