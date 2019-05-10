NA
The Professor and the Madman (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
125 min.
Release Date
May 10, 2019
Director
Farhad Safinia
Writer
John Boorman, Todd Komarnicki, Farhad Safinia
Cast
Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, Natalie Dormer
Studio
Vertical Entertainment
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on the worldwide best-selling novel by Simon Winchester, THE PROFESSOR AND THE MADMAN is an extraordinary true tale of madness, genius, and obsession about two remarkable men who created history with the writing of the Oxford English Dictionary. The compilation of the Oxford English Dictionary began in 1857 and was one of the most ambitious, and revolutionary projects ever undertaken. Professor James Murray (Mel Gibson) took on the challenge of creating the most comprehensive... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
