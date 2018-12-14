Release Date
December 14, 2018 (Limited)
106 minutes
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of peril and destruction, injury images, and brief strong language
In 1904 an earthquake with a 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Oslo. Its epicenter was in the Oslo Rift which runs directly through the Norwegian capital. There are recorded quakes from the rift on a daily basis and geologists cannot be sure, but arguments indicate that we can expect major future earthquakes in this area. When - nobody can say for certain – but we know that the density of people and infrastructure... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Two rules: 1) anywhere Kristoffer Joner is, stay as far away as possible; and 2) if Kristoffer Joner says we’re all going to die, listen to him. Full movie review »