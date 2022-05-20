The Race to Alaska (2022)Documentary Sports
Unrated
98 min.
Release Date
May 20, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
This is the story of the Race to Alaska, the wildly challenging race to get from Port Townsend to Ketchikan using only wind or human power. Through one of the most complex waterways in the world, amateur adventurers face 15 knot currents, gale force winds, cold water, deep water, logs, bears, cold, fatigue, and endless unknowns. First prize: $10,000. Second prize: a set of steak knives.
Directed by Seattle-raised Zach Carver, The Race to Alaska documentary... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
I have to admit: The Race to Alaska isn’t the kind of documentary I’m drawn to, let alone like. It isn’t about murder or an immense crime. It doesn’t explore a global crisis or the future of mankind. It isn’t fucked up. Full movie review »