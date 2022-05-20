The Race to Alaska movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Race to Alaska
The Race to Alaska movie poster

The Race to Alaska (2022)

Documentary Sports
Unrated
98 min.
Release Date
May 20, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Zach Carver
Writer
Zach Carver, Greg King
Cast
NA
Studio
Adventure Entertainment
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

This is the story of the Race to Alaska, the wildly challenging race to get from Port Townsend to Ketchikan using only wind or human power. Through one of the most complex waterways in the world, amateur adventurers face 15 knot currents, gale force winds, cold water, deep water, logs, bears, cold, fatigue, and endless unknowns. First prize: $10,000. Second prize: a set of steak knives.

Directed by Seattle-raised Zach Carver, The Race to Alaska documentary... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

I have to admit: The Race to Alaska isn’t the kind of documentary I’m drawn to, let alone like. It isn’t about murder or an immense crime. It doesn’t explore a global crisis or the future of mankind. It isn’t fucked up. Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Top Gun: Maverick' Must Be Seen in Theaters 'Top Gun: Maverick' Must Be Seen in Theaters
The New 'Thor' Trailer Strikes with Love and Thunder The New 'Thor' Trailer Strikes with Love and Thunder
The 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Teaser is Epic The 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Teaser is Epic
From the Director of 'Mad Max' Comes One Wild-Looking Movie From the Director of 'Mad Max' Comes One Wild-Looking Movie