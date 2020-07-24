The Rental (2020)Horror
Unrated
88 min.
Release Date
July 24, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 24, 2020
DVD Release Date
December 1, 2020 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The one thing more terrifying than catching coronavirus at your next AirBnB is discovering a camera in the shower. Dave Franco, in his directorial debut, taps into this real-life horror with The Rental, an entertaining if slight horror-thriller about two couples who rent a beautiful house for the weekend only to find something worse than bed bugs. Full movie review »