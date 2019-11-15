The Report (2019) - Movie DetailsDrama
118 min.
Release Date
November 15, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some scenes of inhumane treatment and torture, and language
The Report is a riveting thriller based on actual events. Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.