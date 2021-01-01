The Return: Life After ISIS movie poster
The Return: Life After ISIS
The Return: Life After ISIS (2021)

Documentary
90 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021 (Limited)
Director
Alba Sotorra
Writer
Alba Sotorra
Cast
Hoda Muthana, Shamima Begum
Studio
NA
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Shamima Begum (UK) and Hoda Muthana (US) made it into worldwide headlines when they left their countries as teenagers to join ISIS. Now they want to return but their countries don’t want them back.

I remember when the caliphate was going strong and reports continued to come out of ISIS-controlled territories in Syria and Iraq about the harrowing circumstances and atrocities that were occuring within, and reports of American and other Western people, including teenagers, "escaping" to this newfound, self-declared nation to flee the oppression of the West and begin again.
