The Return: Life After ISIS

Shamima Begum (UK) and Hoda Muthana (US) made it into worldwide headlines when they left their countries as teenagers to join ISIS. Now they want to return but their countries don’t want them back.

I remember when the caliphate was going strong and reports continued to come out of ISIS-controlled territories in Syria and Iraq about the harrowing circumstances and atrocities that were occuring within, and reports of American and other Western people, including teenagers, “escaping” to this newfound, self-declared nation to flee the oppression of the West and begin again.