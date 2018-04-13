The Rider movie poster
The Rider
The Rider (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
104 min.
Release Date
April 13, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Chloé Zhao
Writer
Chloé Zhao
Cast
Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau, Lilly Jandreau, Lane Scott, Cat Clifford
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and drug use

Based on his a true story, "The Rider" stars breakout Brady Jandreau as a once rising star of the rodeo circuit warned that his competition days are over after a tragic riding accident. Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search...

MOVIE REVIEW

When you don’t have a high school education, your only talent is riding a bucking bull for 8 seconds, and you have a traumatic brain injury as a result, you’ll find you’re shit out of luck. So it goes in the contemplative drama The Rider, based on a true story. Full movie review »
