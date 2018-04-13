The Rider (2018) - Movie Details
104 min.
Release Date
April 13, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and drug use
Based on his a true story, "The Rider" stars breakout Brady Jandreau as a once rising star of the rodeo circuit warned that his competition days are over after a tragic riding accident. Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
When you don’t have a high school education, your only talent is riding a bucking bull for 8 seconds, and you have a traumatic brain injury as a result, you’ll find you’re shit out of luck. So it goes in the contemplative drama The Rider, based on a true story. Full movie review »