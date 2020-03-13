The Roads Not Taken movie poster
The Roads Not Taken movie poster

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Drama
85 min.
Release Date
March 13, 2020
Director
Sally Potter
Writer
Sally Potter
Cast
Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Branka Katic, Milena Tscharntke, Laura Linney, Salma Hayek
Studio
NA
Running Time
85 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Sally Potter’s THE ROADS NOT TAKEN follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind. As they weave their way through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
