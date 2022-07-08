The Sea Beast movie poster
The Sea Beast
The Sea Beast (2022)

Family Animated
Rated PG
115 min.
Digital Date
July 8, 2022 (Netflix)
Director
Chris Williams
Writer
Chris Williams, Nell Benjamin
Cast
Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, Kathy Burke
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for action, violence and some language

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

From the director of Moana, Big Hero Six, and Bolt comes a movie that isn’t quite as good as any of those but still lands a monster-sized dose of entertainment. Full movie review »
