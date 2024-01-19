The Settlers movie poster
The Settlers
The Settlers (2024)

Drama Foreign Suspense Western
Unrated
97 min.
Release Date
January 19, 2024 (Limited)
Director
Felipe Gálvez Haberle
Writer
Antonia Girardi, Felipe Gálvez Haberle, Mariano Llinás
Cast
Mark Stanley, Alfredo Castro, Camilo Arancibia, Sam Spruell, Marcelo Alonso
Studio
MUBI
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Debut writer-director Felipe Gálvez asserts himself as a revelatory new cinematic voice with THE SETTLERS, a searing and indelible take on the Western. Blending historical specificity with vivid visual style, this Cannes Un Certain Regard FIPRESCI Prize winner creates a singular immersive vision, arresting in both content and form.

At the turn of the 20th century, three horsemen embark on an expedition across the Tierra del Fuego archipelago at the behest of a wealthy landowner, tasked with securing his vast state-appointed property. Accompanying a reckless British lieutenant and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Racism, colonialism, and simmering hatred collide in the riveting drama-thriller The Settlers (Los colonos), a Chilean western boasting stark visuals, bleak storytelling, and a constant sense of uneasiness. Full movie review »
