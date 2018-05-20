The Sisters Brothers movie poster
The Sisters Brothers movie poster

The Sisters Brothers (2018) - Movie Details

Western Comedy
Release Date
Fall 2018
Director
Jacques Audiard
Writer
Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain
Cast
Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed
Studio
Annapurna Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on Patrick Dewitt's acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers - Eli and Charlie Sisters - who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851. The film is Jacques Audiard's follow-up to his Palme D'Or Winning DHEEPAN, which premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.... Full synopsis »

