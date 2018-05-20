Based on Patrick Dewitt's acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers - Eli and Charlie Sisters - who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851. The film is Jacques Audiard's follow-up to his Palme D'Or Winning DHEEPAN, which premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.... Full synopsis »