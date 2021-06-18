The Sparks Brothers (2021)Documentary Musical
Release Date
June 18, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright’s debut documentary THE SPARKS BROTHERS, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.
Currently with a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film chronicles the... Full synopsis »
