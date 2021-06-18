NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

The Sparks Brothers (2021)

Documentary Musical
Release Date
June 18, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Edgar Wright
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright’s debut documentary THE SPARKS BROTHERS, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.

Currently with a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film chronicles the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Suicide Squad' Trailer is Here, and It Is Something 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer is Here, and It Is Something
'The Fallout' Deserves Its SXSW Grand Jury Prize 'The Fallout' Deserves Its SXSW Grand Jury Prize
Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD
Is 'Nobody' as Badass as 'John Wick'? Is 'Nobody' as Badass as 'John Wick'?