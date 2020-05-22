NA
NA
The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge (2020)

Family Comedy
Release Date
May 22, 2020
Director
Tim Hill
Writer
Tim Hill
Cast
Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, Reggie Watts
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
