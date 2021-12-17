NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

The Tender Bar (2021)

Drama
104 min.
Release Date
December 17, 2021 (LA/NY)
December 22, 2021
Digital Date
January 7, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
George Clooney
Writer
William Monahan
Cast
Ben Affleck,  Tye Sheridan,  Christopher Lloyd,  Lily Rabe
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
'Foundation' Desperately Wants to Be a Sci-Fi Epic. Is It? 'Foundation' Desperately Wants to Be a Sci-Fi Epic. Is It?
The So-So Play 'Dear Evan Hansen' Makes a So-So Movie The So-So Play 'Dear Evan Hansen' Makes a So-So Movie
That's Jessica Chastain in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'? That's Jessica Chastain in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'?
'F9' is Insultingly Stupid and We Deserve Better 'F9' is Insultingly Stupid and We Deserve Better