The Tender Bar (2021)Drama
104 min.
Release Date
December 17, 2021 (LA/NY)
December 22, 2021
December 22, 2021
Digital Date
January 7, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.