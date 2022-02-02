The Tinder Swindler (2022)Crime Documentary
Unrated
114 min.
Digital Date
February 2, 2022 (Netflix)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
114 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In The Tinder Swindler, the enthralling Netflix documentary by Felicity Morris, a brazen young man puts into motion an incredibly elaborate Ponzi scheme of sorts, funding a millionaire’s lifestyle built on the money of women he meets on dating apps. Full movie review »