The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler movie poster

The Tinder Swindler (2022)

Crime Documentary
Unrated
114 min.
Digital Date
February 2, 2022 (Netflix)
Director
Felicity Morris
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
114 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.

Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In The Tinder Swindler, the enthralling Netflix documentary by Felicity Morris, a brazen young man puts into motion an incredibly elaborate Ponzi scheme of sorts, funding a millionaire’s lifestyle built on the money of women he meets on dating apps. Full movie review »
