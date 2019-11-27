The Two Popes (2019) - Movie DetailsDrama
125 min.
Release Date
November 27, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some disturbing violent images
From Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of “City of God,” and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to... Full synopsis »
