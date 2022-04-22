The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent movie poster
NA
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent movie poster

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Comedy Action
Release Date
April 22, 2022
Director
Tom Gormican
Writer
Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican
Cast
Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Nicolas Cage stars as...Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
