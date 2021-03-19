NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2021)

Action Comedy
Release Date
March 19, 2021
Director
Tom Gormican
Writer
Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten
Cast
Nicolas Cage
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Nicolas Cage stars as...Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
The First 'F9' Trailer is Here The First 'F9' Trailer is Here
'The Rhythm Section' is Almost Good. Almost. 'The Rhythm Section' is Almost Good. Almost.
Is 'Parasite' the Best Movie of the Year? Is 'Parasite' the Best Movie of the Year?
Watch the New Trailer for 'The Lodge' Watch the New Trailer for 'The Lodge'