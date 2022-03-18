NA
The Unbreakable Boy (2022)

Drama
Rated PG
Release Date
March 18, 2022
Director
Jon Gunn
Writer
Jon Gunn
Cast
Zachary Levi, Amy Acker, Patricia Heaton, Peter Facinelli, Jacob Laval
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for strong thematic material, alcohol abuse, language and some violence

A boy has both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin truly unique is his joyous, funny, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him. The boy's father changes his life as he comes to see Austin not as the symbol of something broken, but the triumph of an indestructible spirit.

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
