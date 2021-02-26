The United States vs. Billie Holiday movie poster
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

Drama
Release Date
February 26, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
February 26, 2021 (Hulu Exclusive)
Director
Lee Daniels
Writer
Suzan-Lori Parks
Cast
Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund
Studio
Hulu
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The legendary Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe, all while the Federal Department of Narcotics targeted her with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair. Inspired by her life story, THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY intimately examines her struggles with addiction, fame and heartbreaking love.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
