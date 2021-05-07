The Unthinkable movie poster
The Unthinkable
The Unthinkable movie poster

The Unthinkable (2021)

Foreign Action
Unrated
129 min.
Release Date
May 7, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
May 7, 2021
Director
Crazy Pictures
Writer
Crazy Pictures
Cast
Christoffer Nordenrot, Lisa Henni, Jesper Barkselius, Pia Halvorsen
Studio
Magnet Releasing
Running Time
129 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

It’s midsummer and Sweden wakes up to a state of emergency. TV, internet, and telephone networks are down, and before anyone realizes what’s behind the collapse, a series of unexplained attacks take place around the country. Alex, a successful pianist whose controlled existence is upturned when his mother dies in a suspected terror attack, returns to his childhood village to arrange the funeral. There, he must reconcile with both his father and his old flame,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Is it possible to enjoy a movie when you hate both of the main characters? The terrorism/disaster thriller The Unthinkable unintentionally and unfortunately answers that question with a definitive “no.” Full movie review »
