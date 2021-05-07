Release Date
May 7, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
May 7, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
129 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
It’s midsummer and Sweden wakes up to a state of emergency. TV, internet, and telephone networks are down, and before anyone realizes what’s behind the collapse, a series of unexplained attacks take place around the country. Alex, a successful pianist whose controlled existence is upturned when his mother dies in a suspected terror attack, returns to his childhood village to arrange the funeral. There, he must reconcile with both his father and his old flame,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Is it possible to enjoy a movie when you hate both of the main characters? The terrorism/disaster thriller The Unthinkable unintentionally and unfortunately answers that question with a definitive “no.” Full movie review »