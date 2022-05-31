The Untouchables

Robert De Niro as mob warlord Al Capone and Kevin Costner as law enforcer Eliot Ness are unforgettable in a glorious, fierce, larger-than-life depiction of good versus evil on the streets of Prohibition-era Chicago.

Brian de Palma’sturns 35 this year, which means that the powers that be are looking to eek a little more out of our coffers in the form of a 4K release of the classic Eliot Ness/Al Capone action-thriller. Your money could be spent on worse things.