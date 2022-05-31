Release Date
June 3, 1987
DVD Release Date
May 31, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
119 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R
Robert De Niro as mob warlord Al Capone and Kevin Costner as law enforcer Eliot Ness are unforgettable in a glorious, fierce, larger-than-life depiction of good versus evil on the streets of Prohibition-era Chicago.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Brian de Palma’s The Untouchables turns 35 this year, which means that the powers that be are looking to eek a little more out of our coffers in the form of a 4K release of the classic Eliot Ness/Al Capone action-thriller. Your money could be spent on worse things. Full movie review »