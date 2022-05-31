The Untouchables movie poster
The Untouchables
The Untouchables (1987)

Action Crime
Rated R
119 min.
Release Date
June 3, 1987
DVD Release Date
May 31, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Brian de Palma
Writer
David Mamet
Cast
Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro, Andy Garcia, Charles Martin Smith, Richard Bradford Billy Drago, Patricia Clarkson
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
119 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

Robert De Niro as mob warlord Al Capone and Kevin Costner as law enforcer Eliot Ness are unforgettable in a glorious, fierce, larger-than-life depiction of good versus evil on the streets of Prohibition-era Chicago. 

Brian de Palma’s The Untouchables turns 35 this year, which means that the powers that be are looking to eek a little more out of our coffers in the form of a 4K release of the classic Eliot Ness/Al Capone action-thriller. Your money could be spent on worse things. Full movie review »
