The Upside (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy
118 min.
Release Date
January 11, 2019
Director
Neil Burger
Writer
Paul Feig
Cast
Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, Aja Naomi King
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Inspired by a true story, The Upside is a heartfelt comedy about a recently paroled ex-convict (Kevin Hart) who strikes up an unusual and unlikely friendship with a paralyzed billionaire (Bryan Cranston). Directed by Neil Burger and written by Jon Hartmere, The Upside is based on the hit 2011 French film The Intouchables.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

