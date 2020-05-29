The Vast of Night movie poster
The Vast of Night
The Vast of Night (2020)

Sci-Fi Suspense
Rated PG-13
89 min.
Release Date
May 29, 2020
Digital Date
May 29, 2020
Director
Andrew Patterson
Writer
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger
Cast
Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Bruce Davis, Gail Cronauer
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

The Vast of Night, the new UFO thriller from first-time director Andrew Patterson, hits all the right frequencies--solid acting, an intriguing story, and a compelling score--but that doesn’t mean it’s worth recommending. Full movie review »
