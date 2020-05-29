Release Date
May 29, 2020
Digital Date
May 29, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language
In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The Vast of Night, the new UFO thriller from first-time director Andrew Patterson, hits all the right frequencies--solid acting, an intriguing story, and a compelling score--but that doesn’t mean it’s worth recommending. Full movie review »