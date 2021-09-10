The Voyeurs (2021)Suspense
Rated R
121 min.
Digital Date
September 10, 2021 (Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content, nudity including brief graphic nudity, language and some disturbing images
After moving into a beautiful loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, a young couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith), find themselves becoming increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo). What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one of these neighbors is cheating on the other. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled... Full synopsis »
