After nearly forty years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing. And where Joe enjoys his very public role as Great American Novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, grace, charm, and diplomacy into the private role of Great Man's Wife. Joe is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body... Full synopsis »

The odd thing about expectations is that often they’re wrong. Take, a drama that came and went from theaters without so much as a whimper. The word was that Glenn Close delivers such a fantastic performance that she should be considered the frontrunner for an Oscar, but the movie itself was just whatever.