The Wife (2018) - Movie Details
100 min.
Release Date
August 17, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
January 29, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and some sexual content
After nearly forty years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing. And where Joe enjoys his very public role as Great American Novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, grace, charm, and diplomacy into the private role of Great Man's Wife. Joe is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The odd thing about expectations is that often they’re wrong. Take The Wife, a drama that came and went from theaters without so much as a whimper. The word was that Glenn Close delivers such a fantastic performance that she should be considered the frontrunner for an Oscar, but the movie itself was just whatever. Full movie review »