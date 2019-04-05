The Wind (2019) - Movie Details
86 min.
Release Date
April 5, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
86 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence/disturbing images, and some sexuality
THE WIND explores an unseen evil as it haunts the homestead in this chilling, folkloric tale of madness, paranoia, and otherworldly terror. Lizzy (Caitlin Gerard) is a tough, resourceful frontierswoman settling a remote stretch of land on the 19th-century American frontier. Isolated from civilization in a desolate wilderness where the wind never stops howling, she begins to sense a sinister presence that seems to be borne of the land itself, an overwhelming dread that her... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In The Wind, a horror movie that is thankfully not The Happening, a frontierswoman senses a sinister force seemingly of the land itself. Grounded by a strong performance by Caitlin Gerard and a respectable directorial debut by Emma Tammi, The Wind is a well-made indie-thriller that unfortunately never amounts to a whole lot. Full movie review »