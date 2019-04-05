The Wind movie poster
The Wind
The Wind movie poster

The Wind (2019) - Movie Details

Horror
86 min.
Release Date
April 5, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Emma Tammi
Writer
Teresa Sutherland
Cast
Caitlin Gerard, Miles Anderson, Julia Goldani Telles
Studio
IFC Midnight
Running Time
86 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence/disturbing images, and some sexuality

THE WIND explores an unseen evil as it haunts the homestead in this chilling, folkloric tale of madness, paranoia, and otherworldly terror. Lizzy (Caitlin Gerard) is a tough, resourceful frontierswoman settling a remote stretch of land on the 19th-century American frontier. Isolated from civilization in a desolate wilderness where the wind never stops howling, she begins to sense a sinister presence that seems to be borne of the land itself, an overwhelming dread that her... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In The Wind, a horror movie that is thankfully not The Happening, a frontierswoman senses a sinister force seemingly of the land itself. Grounded by a strong performance by Caitlin Gerard and a respectable directorial debut by Emma Tammi, The Wind is a well-made indie-thriller that unfortunately never amounts to a whole lot. Full movie review »
