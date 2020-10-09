Release Date
October 9, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 1, 2020
DVD Release Date
December 15, 2020 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
83 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, bloody images, language throughout and some drug use
A small-town sheriff, struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter, and a lackluster department, is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. As he’s consumed by the hunt for the killer, he struggles to remind himself that there’s no such thing as werewolves...... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The first thing you should know about The Wolf of Snow Hollow is that you’ll wish every character in the movie gets killed within the first 30 minutes. The second thing to know is that there is a good werewolf movie buried somewhere in here. The third thing to know is that “buried” does not mean “realized.” Full movie review »