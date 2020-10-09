The Wolf of Snow Hollow

A small-town sheriff, struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter, and a lackluster department, is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. As he’s consumed by the hunt for the killer, he struggles to remind himself that there’s no such thing as werewolves...

The first thing you should know aboutis that you’ll wish every character in the movie gets killed within the first 30 minutes. The second thing to know is that there is a good werewolf movie buried somewhere in here. The third thing to know is that “buried” does not mean “realized.”