The Woman In The Window

The Woman In The Window (2020)

Drama Crime
Release Date
May 15, 2020
Director
Joe Wright
Writer
Tracy Letts
Cast
Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In "The Woman in the Window," an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts' screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one-and nothing-is what it seems. Starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
