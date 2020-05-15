In "The Woman in the Window," an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts' screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one-and nothing-is what it seems. Starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie,... Full synopsis »